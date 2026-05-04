Trisha Krishnan visits Thalapathy Vijay at his Chennai house amid divorce with Sangeetha Sornalingam

South queen Trisha Krishnan sent paparazzi in a frenzy when she was spotted arriving at Thalapathy Vijay’s Chennai house earlier today. The actress was seen sitting inside her swanky white luxury car as she made her way to the superstar’s residence.

Trisha Krishnan visits Thalapathy Vijay at his Chennai house

Trisha Krishnan was spotted at Thalapathy Vijay’s Chennai house. Her recent visit comes at a time when the megastar has been dominating headlines regarding his divorce from his wife of 27 years, Sangeetha Sornalingam.

Trisha entered Vijay’s home in her white vehicle. Without engaging with the paparazzi, the diva went straight inside the premises of the actor. Dressed in a pink and green traditional ensemble with minimal makeup, Trisha looked every bit the diva as she zoomed past the gates. While the visit was a private affair, the timing has set the industry abuzz.

Vijay and Trisha have always been among the top actors of Kollywood. From entertaining the audience with Ghilli to the record-breaking Leo, their on-screen chemistry remains unmatched.

While Vijay is currently busy with his final film commitments, Trisha has a packed slate, including Ram and Karuppu. Today, May 4, 2026, also marks Trisha’s birthday. Hours ago, she was spotted at the Tirupati temple, seeking the blessings.

With Sangeetha Sornalingam filing for divorce, Vijay has been under public scanner. Amidst these challenging personal times, Trisha’s presence at his home has fans divided.

On the work front, Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, is also facing multiple roadblocks. Earlier, the film was delayed after a tiff between the makers and the certification board. Later, the film got leaked on social media. After the unlawful dissemination of the movie, the makers issued a strong statement warning of actions against those who access the leaked film. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the political action drama will hit the big screens on May 8, 2026, worldwide.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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