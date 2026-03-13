Trisha Krishnan walks past paparazzi in silence, avoiding questions about public appearance with Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan made headlines after appearing together at a wedding reception. When the actress was asked about the same, it seemed that Trisha was not keen on reacting to it or providing any answers.

Trisha Krishnan refuses to talk about public appearance with Thalapathy Vijay

In a video shared by Tamil news outlet Polimer News, Trisha Krishnan was seen arriving at an airport. A member of the press asked her about her appearance with Thalapathy Vijay at a wedding reception. However, refraining from providing any answer, Trisha Krishnan walked past the reporters and avoided responding.

For those unaware, Vijay and Trisha arrived together at the wedding reception wearing coordinated outfits. After making an appearance, the duo also left the venue together in the same vehicle.

The public appearance of the alleged couple comes at a time when Thalapathy Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, are reportedly heading for a divorce. In an earlier report, the 51-year-old celebrity wife allegedly claimed that the Master actor had an affair with an actress, which led to cracks in their marriage.

With Sangeetha expected to receive an alimony of Rs 250 crore, there are also reports that a fresh petition has been filed regarding residential rights to their matrimonial home.

Reportedly, she has sought interim relief to ensure that she is not left without accommodation during the legal proceedings. However, these claims remain speculative for now, as no official confirmation has been made.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha’s relationship

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam got married on August 25, 1999. During their nearly 27 years of marriage, the couple became parents to two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

Trisha Krishnan’s work front

Trisha Krishnan was last seen in a lead role in the movie Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR starrer gangster action drama is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, Trisha will appear as a co-lead in the RJ Balaji directorial Karuppu, starring Suriya. The movie is expected to release in theaters in Summer 2026.

Moreover, the actress also has the film Vishwambhara, starring Chiranjeevi, in her lineup.

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