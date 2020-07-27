Trisha Krishnan watches Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara and gets emotional; Calls it a 'fitting tribute'

South and Bollywood actress Trisha Krishnan watched Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara today and shared a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released recently and it is being loved immensely by the audience and celebrities from the film industry. A lot of actors took to social media and paid tribute to Sushant once again as they enjoyed watching his last film. South and Bollywood actress Trisha Krishnan also watched the film today and shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. Sharing a glimpse of her watching the film with her pet dog, Trisha wrote, "A fitting tribute, loved," along with a heart and crying emoticons. In Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput plays the role of Manny while his co-star Sanjana Sanghi is seen as Kizie.

Dil Bechara was released on Friday and is based on John Green's popular novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The ending of the film is quite emotional and had left many teary-eyed. Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, fans of the actor have been remembering him on social media. Unseen photos and videos of him are being shared immensely, as a part of the tribute. From Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, many celebs showered love on his film. It was kind of a huge celebration and tribute to the late actor who passed away last month.

The young and talented actor was found hanging in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. Reportedly, he was into depression and this is said to be the reason behind this extreme step. However, police is still investigating the case. Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, the topic of nepotism has become the talk of the town.

Also Read: After AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty says he was rejected in Bollywood: Had a near breakdown as nobody gave me work

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×