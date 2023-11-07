Trisha Krishnan wishes Thug Life co-star Kamal Haasan with sweetest birthday note; see POST

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor is celebrating his 69th birthday today. The National Award winner is set to reunite with senior filmmaker Mani Ratnam for the upcoming actioner, which has been titled Thug Life. Trisha Krishnan, who is set to share the screen with Kamal Haasan once again in the movie, wished the legend on his birthday with a heartfelt note.

Trisha Krishnan wishes Kamal Haasan with a heartfelt note

The celebrated actress, who has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Kamal Haasan in the upcoming Mani Ratnam directorial, took to her official Instagram handle and wished her co-star on his birthday with a special post. Trisha Krishnan shared the official poster of Thug Life on her Instagram story along with a heartfelt note for the veteran actor.

"Happy Birthday Kamal sir. What an honour it is to have been able to experience the magic of cinema through you. Meendum santhipom Shakthi (We will meet soon, Shakthi)," wrote Trisha, addressing the veteran actor by the name of his character Rangaraja Shakthivel Nayakar, from the highly anticipated project.

For the unversed, the movie, which was tentatively called KH 234, marks the popular actress's third collaboration with Kamal Haasan, after the 2010-released romantic drama Manmadan Ambu and 2015-released actioner Thoonga Vanam.

Have a look at Trisha Krishnan's birthday wishes for Kamal Haasan, below:

