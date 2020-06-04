Trisha Krishnan's Beauty Secret: Here's how the actress makes her skin glow and keeps it fresh

Regular work out, eating right food and pampering her smile is the secret behind Trisha's beauty. Read to know more.

Trisha Krishnan is one of the most successful and gorgeous actresses in the South Indian film industry. She has earned massive fan following and more than anything, Trisha has always managed to grab attention on her flawless skin. The stunner is ageing gracefully and you will hardly see any sign of a wrinkle on her face. Wondering how? Well, Trisha is super strict about her diet and which eventually helps her to stay healthy and fresh all the time. She adopts a more healthy and nutritious diet. She carries her meal on sets and avoids eating junk food. Trisha's day starts with a cup of green tea or a glass of warm water with a few drops of lemon in it.

Her diet includes fruit bowl with lots of lemons, oranges and other citrus fruits. She is a huge fan of Vitamin C and is one of the must-have for health benefits. Even without makeup, Trisha looks stunning and is one of the actresses who can step out with basic eyeliner and lip balm. To look fresh all the time, Trisha follows a disciplined lifestyle including sleeping on time. Yoga is one of the best ways to stay fit and Trisha does it to keep her mind calm throughout the day. She also likes to do freehand exercises and cardio workouts. Regular work out, eat right food and pampering her smile is the secret behind Trisha's beauty.

The southern beauty Trisha Krishnan is also making most of her time working out amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

On the acting front, Trisha has a lot of films in the kitty including Ponniyin Selvan, Raangi, Sugar and Ram. Recently, acclaimed filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon released a short film titled, Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn featuring Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa pair Trisha and Simbu. The short film received a lot of love and positive reviews on social media.

