Trisha Krishnan's corset anarkali suit worth Rs 1 Lakh gives this ethnic ensemble a modern touch

Trisha Krishnan, as we all know has got an eye for the most impactful ethnic looks. Her choices are full of surprises. For the promotions of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2, Trisha picked another stunning outfit by designer label, Archana Jaju. Styled by Eka Lakhani, Trisha opted for a pure silk corset anarkali worth Rs 1 Lakh. This corset-style dress gives this inherently ethnic ensemble a modern touch.

Trisha teamed anarkali with hand-painted organza silk kalamkari dupatta ft. mirror work and wore it in a cape style. Clearly, corset suits will be super haute this season and Trisha's latest look gives us all the reasons to invest in. This look of Trisha that is setting an all-eyes-on-me vibe can be worn at an intimate wedding of a friend or event for a puja function at home.

Trisha Krishnan anarkali corset

Accessories-wise, Trisha styled it with an elegant choker and with a pair of jhumka earrings. Hair tied in a ponytail soft glam makeup, glossy lips and a bindi completed her look for the day. Loving every bit of Trisha Krishnan's look in anarkali for the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan 2. Here, you can actually ditch the choker and let the corset look take centre stage.

Trisha for the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan 2

Trisha in Geethika Kanumilli saree

For the film's audio launch event, the stunner opted for an embellished saree by Geethika Kanumilli and it costs approx Rs 1,30,000. Again here, Trisha flaunted her look for the season's hottest trend as she teamed her saree with a corset blouse, giving every bit of a royal vibe. True to her role as Kundavai, Princess of the Chola dynasty in Ponniyin Selvan.

She accessorised the look with a heavy diamond choker, diamond kada, matching earrings and a ring. Beauty-wise- sleek hair, soft glam makeup, fleek eyeliner, glossy lips and a bindi completed her look.



Trisha in a corset blouse and saree or Anarkali? Which is your favourite look of both? Let us know in the comment section below.



