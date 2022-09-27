Trisha Krishnan’s Ponniyin Selvan: I promotional wardrobe is a testimony to Chola Princess Kundavai

Ponniyin Selvan: I (PSI), one of the much-awaited films is set to release this week, on September 30th. An epic historical fiction, written by Kalki Krishnamoorthi in the 1950s, PSI is helmed by the cinematic genius, Mani Ratnam. One of the highlights of the film are the costumes, and larger-than-life sets, and each intricate detail that can be seen has been dedicated to perfecting the period drama from the Chola Era. The star cast of the film stayed true to their character even during the promotions. Trisha Krishnan’s promotional looks were all things aesthetics and leaned towards her on-screen character, Chola princess Kundavai.

Her every outfit from the film’s promotions celebrated the timelessness of Indian handloom. From chikankari to handwoven sarees in silk, the actor has been spotted in many head-turning looks that we cannot stop talking about. Trisha’s stylist, Eka Lakhani, made sure that the actress’ every look stays true to her character in the film- rich, fearless and bold.