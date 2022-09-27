Trisha Krishnan’s Ponniyin Selvan: I promotional wardrobe is a testimony to Chola Princess Kundavai
Below, let’s unravel the details of Trisha’s best 5 promotional looks for Ponniyin Selvan: I
Ponniyin Selvan: I (PSI), one of the much-awaited films is set to release this week, on September 30th. An epic historical fiction, written by Kalki Krishnamoorthi in the 1950s, PSI is helmed by the cinematic genius, Mani Ratnam. One of the highlights of the film are the costumes, and larger-than-life sets, and each intricate detail that can be seen has been dedicated to perfecting the period drama from the Chola Era. The star cast of the film stayed true to their character even during the promotions. Trisha Krishnan’s promotional looks were all things aesthetics and leaned towards her on-screen character, Chola princess Kundavai.
Her every outfit from the film’s promotions celebrated the timelessness of Indian handloom. From chikankari to handwoven sarees in silk, the actor has been spotted in many head-turning looks that we cannot stop talking about. Trisha’s stylist, Eka Lakhani, made sure that the actress’ every look stays true to her character in the film- rich, fearless and bold.
Trisha was spotted in an array of impact-making looks but this one is our most favourite. The actor was clad in a pure white chikanhari weave and paired it with a sleeveless blouse. She capped her look with diamond kada and statement-making earrings. Glossy lip colour, minimal makeup, filled eyebrows and a bindi completed her look.
Trisha’s silk tissue-striped golden saree deserves all your attention. The saree worth Rs 26,500 makes for a perfect regal look. The actress teamed it with half-length sleeves black blouse featuring golden embroidery. Open hair in soft curls completed her look.
Trisha wore a hand embroidered burgundy threadwork detailed saree that she paired with a sleeveless blouse by JADE by Monica and Karishma. She spruced up her aesthetic with hair tied in a bun and accessorised with a pair of statement earrings.
Trisha literally made an impression in a stunning outfit during her visit to Mumbai for the film’s promotion. She opted for a sleeveless bronze gold suit teamed with a netted dupatta. She kept her hair open which makes for a fuss-free look for year-round festivities.
Trish wore a mustard tunic kurta set by Jayanti Reddy which she accessorized with traditional jhumka earrings and completed her look with minimal makeup and a bindi. The cut on her sleeves added drama to the embellished look.
