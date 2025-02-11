Trisha Krishnan’s Twitter handle gets hacked by cryptocurrency scammers; actress responds by warning followers

Trisha Krishnan’s X (formerly Twitter) handle was recently hacked by scammers. The hacked account had recently posted a tweet announcing that the actress was launching her own line of cryptocurrency in a now-deleted post.

In a post featuring a picture of the actress, the scammers wrote, “My new cryptocurrency $KRISHNAN is now live.” Along with the post, they also attached a link to the alleged cryptocurrency.

See the now-deleted post:

However, Trisha Krishnan was quick to rectify the situation, announcing on her Instagram handle that her Twitter account had been hacked. In a written Instagram Stories post, the actress stated:

“My Twitter is hacked, guys. Whatever is posted is not from me until rectified. Thanks.”

Check out Trisha’s post here:

According to reports, this is not the first time the actress has been subjected to hacking attempts on social media. Since the post has now been deleted, it is likely that Trisha's account will be retrieved soon.

Trisha Krishnan recently made headlines for her appearance in the film Vidaamuyarchi, alongside Ajith Kumar. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film is an action thriller.

The story follows Arjun and Kayal, a married couple experiencing a rough patch in their marriage. Kayal confesses to Arjun that she has cheated on him and wants a divorce. Acknowledging her honesty and wishes, Arjun agrees. However, on the way to drop her off at her parents' home, Kayal is kidnapped. Now, Arjun must embark on an action-packed journey to rescue his wife, facing numerous obstacles and challenges along the way.

Released on February 6, 2025, Vidaamuyarchi is inspired by the American movie Breakdown, starring Kurt Russell. The film received mixed reviews from critics but is currently running successfully in theaters.

Apart from Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, the movie also features Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and many more in key roles.

Moving forward, Trisha is set to appear in several upcoming films, including Vishwambhara, starring Chiranjeevi, and Thug Life, featuring Kamal Haasan.