Trisha pens a heartfelt thank you note to fans for sending birthday wishes amidst heartbreaking times

Trisha, who turned 37 yesterday, took to social media and penned a beautiful thank you message to her fans for sending her love and wishes amidst these terribly distressing times.

Trisha Krishnan celebrated her 37th birthday on Tuesday, May 4. On the occasion of her birthday, fans sent immense love and best wishes to the actress on social media. #HBDSouthQueenTRISHA was trending yesterday on Twitter as fans of the actress showered her with heartfelt best wishes. Trisha has now penned a beautiful thank you to her fans for sending her love and wishes amidst these terribly distressing and heartbreaking times.

Taking to social media, she wrote, "Amidst these terribly distressing and heartbreaking times the world and especially our country is going through, I would like to say thank you to each and every one of you who took the time out to send me your love and wishes on my birthday. As always I am overwhelmed and hope we can connect and celebrate when the world goes back to normal. Until then, let's do our bit, stay safe and I send out a little prayer of healing and strength to anyone who needs it. Love, Trish."

On the work front, Trisha Krishnan will be seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The film also features , Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi among others. The upcoming Tamil film is being directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, under his production studio Madras Talkies, along with Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions. The film was co-written by Ratnam along with Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan. Trisha also has Mohanlal starrer Ram in her kitty.

