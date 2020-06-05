Trisha, Pooja Hegde to Rashmika Mandanna: Eight times when South beauties slayed in traditional silk sarees

Here we bring to you eight leading ladies from the south, who have absolutely slayed the traditional look in beautiful silk sarees.

Saree is six yards of sheer elegance. It is one of the costumes which is never out of fashion. Be it traditional Kanjeevaram sarees or the recently trending handloom sarees, the costume has always stayed in trend. Saree trend is being chosen by celebrities in the recent past. Starting from Lady Superstar Nayanthara to Samantha Akkineni, many celebrities are opting to wear them during award functions and so on. While Nayanthara has been showing up to award ceremonies in sarees, Samantha is sharing on her Instagram profile; how she has all types of sarees from handloom to Sabyasachi’s saree creations.

While it’s next to impossible to take our eyes out of our favourite stars in sarees, here we bring to you eight leading ladies from the South, who have absolutely slayed the traditional look. Starting from senior actor Sneha to Pooja Hedge, take a look at how these stars have beautifully owned the look like a boss. Let us know in comments below, which one of these actors is your favourite.

1. Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan, who made her debut with Rajinikanth’s Petta, has been an absolute lover of saree. In the photo below, she can be seen wearing a traditional Kerala style saree and paired it with bright red coloured brocade blouse. Her minimalistic jewels have made sure that the majestic look of saree takes all the attention. She will be next seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master.

2. Pooja Hegde

Last seen in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Pooja Hegde’s next film is with Tollywood star Prabhas. The yet to be titled film’s shooting was brought to a halt shortly after the crew members wrapped up their shooting schedule in Georgia. In this photo, she can be seen in an ash colour saree.

3. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal recently made the headlines after she came on board Chiranjeevi’s next film Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film’s shooting will be started as soon as the lockdown is lifted. In this photo below, Kajal is a treat to our eyes. The lime yellow saree with grand copper blue border makes her look like a queen.

4. Trisha Krishnan

This bright blue Kanjeevaram saree with rani pink border would be a dream for any saree lover. Trisha has paired it with a contrast ivory blouse, which has beautiful aari work. Trisha Krishnan will be next seen in Mohanlal’s Ram, directed by Jeethu Joseph. She has also been roped in to play the leading lady in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan along with .

5. Keerthy Suresh

The National Award winning actor can be seen wearing a white Kanjeevaram silk saree, which has broad red border. Instead of the regular antique jewels, Keerthy has opted to wear Boho-chick accessories for this saree. The blouse that she has paired with this saree gives the overall look a western twist. She will be next seen with Rajinikanth in Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva.

6. Rashmika Mandanna

Last seen with Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru, Rashmika Mandana will be next seen in a Tamil film with Karthi. In this photo, she can be seen owning the traditional look with an antique choker. Her parrot green saree with ivory blouse makes her look like a queen. Check out the photo right here:

7. Aishwarya Rajessh

Aishwarya Rajessh, who is one of the few critically acclaimed actors of Kollywood, looks like a dusky-skinned beauty in this bright red silk saree. Her oversized jhumka adds a twist to the look. She was last seen in World Famous Lover along with Vijay Deverakonda. She has a bunch of films in her kitty including Ka Pae Ranasingam with Vijay Sethupathi.

8. Sneha

If one does not add Sneha in the list of heroines slaying in saree, it is unforgivable. Sneha is known for her beautiful silk saree collections. During her wedding with Prasanna, her sarees made people go gaga. In this photo below, she can be seen in a pastel blue saree which has a broad rani pink border. Her selection of chunky traditional jewels adds a spice to the overall look. She was last seen alongside Dhanush in Pattas.

