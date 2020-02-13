Trisha’s Paramapadham Vilayattu release date postponed? Find out

Actor Trisha Krishnan's 60th movie Paramapadham Vilayattu, which was supposed to hit the big screen on January 31, now gets a new release date.

South star Trisha, whose last outing was with Rajinikanth in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta, will be seen playing the lead role in Paramapadham Vilayattu. This will be the actor’s 60th film and it had already received wide attention as the film’s first look and trailer were released last year. Now, new media reports claim that the film will hit the big screens on February 28 and not on January 31. Directed by K.Thirugnanam, the film will also feature Nandha, Baby Manasvi, Richard, AL Azhagappan, Vela Ramamoorthy in prominent roles.

The film is produced by 24 HRS Productions, and Amrish has composed music. It is being reported that the film is based on true events. Actor Trisha will be seen in a new avatar, and she will be seen playing the role of a doctor who gets kidnapped. The film will also narrate how she overcomes the struggles while trying to escape from the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, Trisha is currently engaged in Mani Ratnam’s epic drama, Ponniyin Selvan. The film’s first shooting schedule has been recently wrapped up in Thailand. It also stars , Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Vikram, Jayaram, Lal among the others in the lead roles. She is also playing the female lead role in Mohanlal starrer Ram. She will play the role of Dr. Vinitha who is Mohanlal's wife. Mohanlal, who is also playing a doctor in the film, will be seen in titular character. Touted to be an action thriller, the film also has Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishnan, Saikumar, Suman and Kalabhavan Shajohn in key roles.

Credits :Galatta Media

