Trisha seeks blessings at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai & gives an insight into her visit; PIC

Our South stars are known to pay frequent visits to renowned temples and the latest to follow this tradition is Trisha. The Ghilli actress recently offered prayer at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai. She informed her fans about the same via her Instagram account. The star shared a picture from her temple visit, where she is seen posing in brown ethnic wear.

On her birthday this 4 May, Trisha shared the first look of her next, The Road . The still has the actress standing on a highway against a jeep. The slug in the photograph reads, "Revenge in 462 kms." It is believed that Trisha will be presented in a never before seen avatar in his upcoming flick. This intriguing preview has the fans excited about the project. Helmed by Arun Vaseegaran, the drama has been financed by AAA Cinema. The makers have already commenced the shoot of the venture.

Check out the picture below:

Reports suggest that the film's plot is based on real-life events and the music of the film has been composed by CS. Apart from the protagonist, Mia George, MS Bhaaskar, Santosh Prathaap, "Dancing Rose" Shabir, and Vivek Prasanaa will also play crucial roles in the drama.