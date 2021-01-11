  1. Home
Trisha sports casual look with EXPENSIVE Gucci bag & ballet shoes as she is papped post Ponniyin Selvan shoot

Trisha opted for a comfy over-sized white shirt with jeans and paired it with Gucci ballet shoes worth approx Rs 50,000.
The stunning Trisha Krishnan was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning after wrapping up an important schedule of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The actress was papped at the airport in her best casual yet stylish look. Trisha opted for a comfy oversized white shirt with jeans and paired it with Gucci ballet shoes worth Rs 50,000. However, what caught our eyes at was her expensive drool-worthy velvet Gucci bag that costs Rs 1.83 Lakhs. Trisha is among a few actresses down South who loves keeping all things simple yet classy. 

Talking about Ponniyin Selvan, the film is being helmed by Mani Ratna and it also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Reportedly, the makers of the film have constructed five massive sets in Hyderabad, replicating the architectural style of the Chola empire. Trisha Krishnan will be seen playing the lead role, while Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi in key roles. The stunner has wrapped up the major portion of her Hyderabad schedule and has left back to Chennai. 

Meanwhile, check out her latest airport look below: 

Other than Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mani Ratnam's film also stars Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Chiyaan Vikram in the lead roles. Senior actors Vijayakumar, Sarathkumar, Riyaz Khan, Jayaram will be seen playing some crucial roles in the highly anticipated magnum opus. 

