Trisha starrer Paramapadham Vilayattu: Gripping sneak peek RELEASED; Check it out

South star Trisha, whose last outing was with Rajinikanth in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta, will be seen playing the lead role in Paramapadham Vilayattu. While the makers recently announced that the film will hit the big screens on February 28, a sneak peek video of the film has been released online and it is taking over the internet. Trisha can be seen delivering an outstanding performance. The gripping sneak peek hits that an amazing treat is on the cards for the fans of the 96 actor.

Paramapadham Vilayattu will be the actor’s 60th film and it had already received wide attention as the film’s first look and trailer were released last year. Directed by K.Thirugnanam, the film will also feature Nandha, Baby Manasvi, Richard, AL Azhagappan, Vela Ramamoorthy in prominent roles. The film is produced by 24 HRS Productions, and Amrish has composed music. The movie was earlier set for a January 31 release, but it has been postponed due to unknown reasons. It is being reported that the film is based on true events.

Trisha will be seen in a new avatar, and she will be seen playing the role of a doctor who gets kidnapped. The film will also narrate how she overcomes her struggles while trying to escape from the kidnappers. Meanwhile, Trisha is currently engaged in Mani Ratnam’s epic drama, Ponniyin Selvan. She is also playing the female lead role in Mohanlal starrer Ram. Touted to be an action thriller, the film also has Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishnan, Saikumar, Suman and Kalabhavan Shajon in key roles.