Trisha, Vikram, Karthi exude royalty, love and energy as the actors bond at Ponniyin Selvan 2 anthem launch

After the huge success of Mani Ratnam's directorial venture Ponniyin Selvan 1, the team is all set for the release of its sequel. Since the first part was a giant success, anticipation is high for its sequel. Slated to release on 28th April, the makers have recently released the anthem as well as the trailer of the much-anticipated movie. With only a few weeks away from its grand release, the cast has embarked on promotions across the country.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 anthem launch

Ponniyin Selvan stars big names like Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi as part of the lead star cast. The anthem was launched at a grand event that saw actors Karthi, Vikram, and Trisha coming together to promote the song. The song is originally sung by none other than, AR Rahman, who was also present at the anthem launch. The song talks about the glorious Chola dynasty. While AR Rahman is the composer, Siva Ananth penned the lyrics.

Here’s a glimpse of the grand launch:

Actress Trisha looked regal in an ethnic gown with a cape designed with studs in the border. She wore a pearl choker and jhumkas and was a sight to behold. The actors were captured sharing several candid moments at the promotions.

While AR Rahman has sung the Tamil version, singer Arijit Singh is behind the Hindi version of the anthem. The song has also been launched on the music streaming platform YouTube.

About Ponniyin Selvan 1

Ponniyin Selvan I aka PS-1 was a blockbuster hit, where Mani Ratnam's direction was lauded by the audience. From the storyline to the music, the movie was a delight to the audience. The movie was based on the novel Ponniyin Selvan written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. It also starred Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, and many more. The movie was released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu.

