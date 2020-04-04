Trisha was Vetrimaaran‘s first choice for female lead in Dhanush starrer Aadukalam? Find out

South star Trisha Krishnan was the first choice of Vetrimaaran for female lead it National award-winning movie Aadukalam, which had Dhanush in the lead role.

One of the super hit actor-director duo of Kollywood is Vetrimaaran and Dhanush. Their movies have never failed to entertain the audience and all of their films are appreciated by critics too. One such megahit film is Aadukalam, in which Dhanush played a rural youth, who was a rooster-fight enthusiast. The film had Tapsee Pannu in the lead role. Now, photos of surfaced online, in which Trisha is seen in the place of Tapsee. Buzz is that the director’s first choice for the film’s female lead was Trisha.

In the photos, Trisha can be seen in many scenes from the film. However, the actor went off-board the film for unknown reasons after which Tapsee Pannu came on board. It is to be noted that Aadukalam was the debut Kollywood movie of Tapsee. The film was released in 2011 and it was appreciated by the audience and critics alike. Aadukalam was a huge milestone in Dhanush’s career in the entertainment industry as he received national award for his role in the film.

Meanwhile, Trisha has been roped in to play the lead role in ace director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which has an ensemble of star cast including , Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram among the others. Dhanush, on the other hand, will be seen next in Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thanthiram. His film with Pariyerum Perumal fame director Mari Selvaraj, Karnan was wrapped up recently.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Behind Talkies

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More