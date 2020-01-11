Trisha's Paramapadham Vilayattu to hit the big screens on January 31

Paramapadham Vilayattu, in which Trisha will be seen playing the lead role, will hit the big screens on January 31. The film will have Trisha playing the role of a doctor.

South star Trisha, whose last outing was with Rajinikanth in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta, will be seen playing the lead role in Paramapadham Vilayattu. This will be the actor’s 60th film and it had already received wide attention as the film’s first look and trailer were released last year. Now, it has been revealed that the film will hit the big screens on January 31. Directed by K.Thirugnanam, the film will also feature Nandha, Baby Manasvi, Richard, AL Azhagappan, Vela Ramamoorthy in prominent roles.

The film is produced by 24 HRS Productions, and Amrish has composed music. It is being reported that the film which is based on true events. Actor Trisha will be seen in a new avatar, and she will be seen playing the role of a doctor who gets kidnapped. The film will also narrate how she overcomes the struggles while trying to escape from the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, Trisha is currently engaged in Mani Ratnam’s epic drama, Ponniyin Selvan. The film’s first shooting schedule has been recently wrapped up in Thailand. It also stars , Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Vikram, Jayaram, Lal among the others in the lead roles. Recently, the makers have unveiled the title poster recently, which was received with tremendous positive response. In Ponniyin Selvan, she will be seen playing the role of Chola queen Kundhavai Nachiyar. It is one of the strongest roles in the Tamil novelPonniyin Selvan, based on which the film is being directed.

Credits :Behindwoods

Read More