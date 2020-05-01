Trivia: Did you know Ajith Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan have played brothers onscreen in THIS Bollywood film?

Ajith has earned a massive fan following with his strong roles in films like Vaali, Billa, Veeram, Viswasam among others. However, not many know he has also acted in a Hindi film alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

As we all know, Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest and most sought-after names in the Kollywood film industry. The actor has earned a massive fan following with his strong roles in films like Vaali, Billa, Veeram, Viswasam among others. However, not many know he has also acted in a Hindi film alongside superstar , Yes, Ajith and SRK have shared the screenspace in the movie Ashoka. Helmed by ace cinematographer Santosh Siva, Thala Ajith played Shah Rukh Khan's brother in the film. The film received good response from the audience but also hit headlines for making historical events look fictional.

Ashoka also starred Kareena Kapoor, Danny Denzongpa, Raghubir Yadav and Hrishitaa Bhatt. Post the film's release, Ajith Kumar kept himself away from Hindi cinema and focused on films in Kollywood. SRK and Ajith might not be regularly in touch but the superstar of Bollywood is always in praise for the Billa star. A couple of years ago, SRK commented on Ajith's mind-blowing transformation for Tamil film Vivegam. When he was asked about his opinion on it, Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Awesome."

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar celebrates his 49th birthday today, May 01 and fans have been showering him with lovely wishes on social media.

On the work front, Thala Ajith's next film Valimai creating a huge buzz among the moviegoers.

