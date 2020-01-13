Trivikram Srinivas to collaborate with Prabhas for his next?

Reports are doing rounds that Trivikram Srinivas is set to collaborate with Prabhas for his next film. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Director Trivikram Srinivas is currently celebrating the success of his recently released film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is minting good numbers at the box office. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Trivikram Srinivas is set to collaborate with Prabhas for his next film. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Reportedly, the duo had been playing to collaborate since a very long time, however, things didn't materialize. After his film Jaan, Prabhas is yet to sign any film. The actor is also in talks with director Shankar but nothing is yet finalized. Meanwhile, a top produced from the film industry is set to do a meeting of Trivikram Srinivas and Prabhas for a film. Clarity on the upcoming project will be made only after the actor-director duo meets up for the same. What do you think? Trivikram Srinivas' collaboration with Prabhas can do wonders on the big screen? Let us know in the comment section below.



Meanwhile, talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the film is earning pretty good not only in Indian but also in the international markets. The film also stars and actor Sushanth in important roles.

