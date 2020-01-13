Trivikram Srinivas to collaborate with Prabhas for his next?
Director Trivikram Srinivas is currently celebrating the success of his recently released film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is minting good numbers at the box office. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Trivikram Srinivas is set to collaborate with Prabhas for his next film. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.
Meanwhile, talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the film is earning pretty good not only in Indian but also in the international markets. The film also stars Tabu and actor Sushanth in important roles.
