Trivikram Srinivas will not release the title of the upcoming Jr NTR starrer on 20th May?

Now as per the latest news reports, the team of NTR30 will not be announcing the film's title or any other update about the Jr NTR starrer.

Jr NTR will be celebrating his birthday on May 20, and the fans were eagerly waiting for an update on his film with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas. The director will reportedly helm NTR30 and the fans were hoping that the director will announce the upcoming film's title on the lead actor's birthday on May 20. But, now as per the latest news reports, the team of NTR30 will not be announcing the film's title or any other update about the Jr NTR starrer. The fans have been waiting eagerly to hear an update about the south film.

But, if the latest news reports are to be believed then, the fans will have to wait longer. The film NTR30's will be wishing the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor with a birthday poster. The Jai Lava Kusa actor, Jr NTR will be playing the lead in the upcoming film called RRR. The title RRR stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, and the film will feature, Jr NTR and actor cum producer Ram Charan in the lead. The latest news update about the SS Rajamouli directorial states that the film has been postponed to July 2021.

The lead actors will be essaying the roles of freedom fighters named Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The team of RRR had released the first glimpse of the south film on the eve of Ram Charan's birthday. The fans were also hoping that the team of RRR would do the same for Jr NTR's birthday.

(ALSO READ: Jr NTR's movie with Trivikram Srinivas to feature a young hero in pivotal role; Actor to begin shoot post RRR)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×