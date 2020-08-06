Tropical Print Top to Maxi Dress: 5 Times Samantha Akkineni proved off shoulder outfits were made just for her

Be it at the events or airports, Samantha Akkineni seems to be obsessed with never going off-shoulder trend. Let's take a look at time when she nailed it in style.

When it is all about fashion and fitness, Samantha Akkineni makes sure to stand out in a crowd and is dedicated to new trends. She is one of the finest actresses of this generation and her fashion quotient has always been the talk of the town. Samantha Akkineni is known for being experimental and has a personal sense of style, which is more of classy yet stylish. Be it at the events or airports, the Oh Baby actress seems to be obsessed with never going off-shoulder trend. Sam has nailed off-shoulder trend a lot of times in style. Today. let's take a look at 5 times when she pulled off this trend like a boss.

1. care-free vibe:

Samantha Akkineni can carry even a simple top in the most stylish way. The stunner had shared another picture of herself wearing a floral off-shoulder blouse that she clicked by the pool. She paired the tropical print body-hugging top with jeans and completed her look with her hair open and opted for minimal makeup. We are totally in love with this playful look of hers!

2. high-low top and palazzo look:

Be it at the airport or promotional events, Samantha Akkineni is one of the who actresses who never fails to impress anyone with her style statements. Also, she has yet again proved that nobody better than her can carry off-shoulder with ease and confidence. The actress was spotted at Hyderabad airport in an off-shoulder high-low top paired with white palazzo pants, Louboutins and sunglasses to complete the look. She is official the jet-setting style expert who never fails to impress us with her unconventional looks.

3. One-side off-shoulder look:

Samantha Akkineni was spotted in another off-shoulder top at the airport last year. The actress had returned from her holiday in Spain. Sam paired this off-duty airport look with off-white sling bag that costs nearly Rs. 59,000. We are totally in love with this care-free vibe of hers!

4. Chic and stylish:

The Oh Baby actress is known for her best simple yet comfy travel outfit. The gorgeous actress was clicked in a grey off-shoulder midi dress paired with statement contrasting accessories. She paired this extremely pretty dress with tan wedges and a clear tote.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah Bhatia: 5 Times South stars looked like QUEENS in ruffled sarees

5. Off-shoulder ruffled maxi dress:

For one of the promotional events, the South beauty picked a pretty orange off-shoulder ruffle dress by Marissa Webb. The Majili actress paired it with pointed heels from Louis Vuitton and gold Chanel neckpiece. She graced the event in this classy yet stylish outfit that we can't get over!

Which is your favourite look of hers? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×