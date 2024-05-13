Trouble in paradise: Music director GV Prakash Kumar and wife Saindhavi heading for a divorce; Reports

The limelight brought by the film industry is not something new for GV Prakash Kumar. Starting off as a child vocalist, to becoming a music director and even an actor, GV Prakash has been the center of attention for quite some time now. In fact, the musician’s wedding with long time partner and vocalist Saindhavi was one of the biggest headlines in 2013 as well.

Now, the musician has made headlines yet again, but for the wrong reasons. It is being reported by several sources that GV Prakash and his wife Saindhavi are gearing up for a divorce. It is understood that the reason for the split is a difference of opinion between the two. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding their split.

GV Prakash and Saindhavi’s relationship

GV Prakash and Saindhavi are said to have started off as friends. Their relationship soon blossomed into love, and culminated in their wedding in 2013. The couple even have a daughter, Anvi, born in 2020.

In 2023, Saindhavi also shared a heartfelt post for the National Award winning music director via her Instagram, on the occasion of their 10th wedding anniversary, where she even addressed him as the love of her life. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Check out the post below:

Advertisement

However, it has been reported that the couple have been going through a rough patch over the past few years. It has been reported by times now that there has been trouble brewing in the relationship for the past few years now, and that the difference of opinion is what led to the split.

Furthermore, it is also reported that the duo have been living separately for the last few months and do not wish to continue their relationship.

GV Prakash on the workfront

Within just 5 months of 2024, GV Prakash has already had a magnificent year, both as a music composer, as well as as an actor. As a composer, he has already featured in films like Captain Miller, which features Dhanush in the lead, Siren, with Jayam Ravi as well as the Arun Vijay starrer Mission: Chapter 1. Further he has also acted and composed music for three of his own films which released this year, namely Rebel, Kalvan and Dear.

Up next, GV Prakash can be seen as a music composer in Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan, which is slated for release later this year. Further, he is also a part of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film with Rajkumar Periyasamy, titled Amaran, as well as Dhanush’s third directorial venture Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.

Apart from that, the musician is also set to reunite with Suriya and Sudha Kongara for their upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya43. This marks the third collaboration of the duo after the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru. Additionally, Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film with director SU Arun Kumar, Veera Dheera Sooran, also has GV Prakash Kumar as the music composer. Clearly, the musician has a busy schedule ahead of him!

ALSO READ: Kalvan OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch GV Prakash Kumar's adventure-thriller