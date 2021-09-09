TRP Report: Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu stands FIRST, beats Bigg Boss Telugu 5 & Jabardasth

Jr NTR is smashing the small screen as he recently returned to the television screens with his latest game reality show, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu adaptation of Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to entertain fans with his impeccable hosting skills and marking the highest TRP records.

The curtain raiser took place on August 22 and his RRR co-star Ram Charan graced the show as the first guest. The episode was a grand affair as fans loved the chemistry of Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR's characters in RRR. Well, that didn't stop, the show has completed 2 weeks of its premiere and fans are loving each and every episode because of Jr NTR's candid hosting. Now, the TRP rating of the show has become the biggest buzz in the tinsel town as Jr NTR registered the highest groundbreaking record.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu has secured the top position beating all the successful shows like Bigg Boss Telugu, comedy show Jabardasth, dance reality show Dhee, and so on. Jr NTR hosted Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu has registered a record TRP of 11.4 points. The show has registered a huge jump of 20% in the week of TRP numbers. Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is constantly continuing its superb positive growth on Gemini TV. All thanks to Jr NTR, fans are loving his hosting skills as he recently opened about being body-shamed back in time. His honesty, humour, and swag is the main reason Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is on top charts.

