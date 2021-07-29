TRP Report: Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab gets excellent views but fails to beat THESE big films

One of the biggies and critically acclaimed films of 2021, Vakeel Saab got its World Television Premiere on Zee Telugu recently. The film had been the talk of the town since its inception as it marks Pawan Kalyan's comeback into the film industry. Pawan Kalyan is back on the small screen as well after 13 long years with the courtroom drama. Now as per the TRP data, Vakeel Saab has managed to fetch good numbers but has failed to beat Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda starrer Geetha Govindam, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Pawan Kalyan starrer has reported 19.12 TRP which is quite a good number and successfully topped 2021's TV premieres charts surpassing Uppena. Going by the top 10 movies on the TRP report of all time, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is on No.1 position followed by Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, Baahubali 2 and others.

Here's a look at the top 10 TRP rating of South movies according to BARC:

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: 29.4

Sarileru Neekevvaru: 23.4

Baahubali 2: 22.7

Srimanthudu: 22.54

DJ: 21.7

Baahubali: 21.54

Fidaa: 21.31

Geetha Govindam: 20.8

Janatha Garage: 20.69

Mahanati: 20.21

Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink. Anjali who played the role of Zareena in the film had earlier shared, “Vakeel Saab portrays the grim reality faced by a lot of women in our country. I hope that this movie builds confidence in women so they can speak against such acts of suppression and crime, in spite of societal pressures. With this World Television Premiere, glad more and more people will get to watch the movie in the comfort of their homes now."

