TSK starrer Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu 2 to star THESE actresses; Find Out

If media reports are to be believed, Santosh P Jayakumar starrer Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu 2 will have three female leads. It is to be noted that the first installment of the film had two female leads.

It was earlier announced that the second installment of Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu will have the director Santhosh P Jayakumar playing the lead role. Now, media reports suggest that the film will have three female leads - Karishma, Aakruthi and Meenal. It is being said that all the three of them will make their debut Kollywood film with IRMK 2. The shooting of the film started recently in Chennai and it is said to hit the screens in May 2020.

Other than the female leads and the director in the cast list, the film will also have actors TSK, Chaams, Danny, Motta Rajendran, Ravi Maria, Manobala in lead roles. The first installment of adult comedy horror film was released last year and it was a box office hit, though it was hugely criticised by family audience. It is being said that the movie will be shot in Bangkok after the shooting schedule in Chennai is completed. Talking about his part in the film, Santosh P Jayakumar told Times of India, “We spoke to a couple of actors, but nothing worked out. My friends and technicians suggested that I take up the lead role. Eventually, I decided to act”.

The first part of Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuththu was remade and released in Telugu. Titled Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, the film had starred Adith, Nikki Tamboli, Bhagyashree Mote and Sayantani Guhathakurta in key roles. The tamil version had Gautham Karthik, VJ Sha Ra, Yashika Aannand, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Chandrika Ravi, Rajendran, Bala Saravanan, Karunakaran, John Vijay, and Jangiri Madhumitha in the lead roles.

