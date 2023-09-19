TTF Vasan arrested for rash and reckless driving; met with accident the day before

TTF Vasan is a popular biker and a YouTube vlogger from Tamil Nadu. He is known for the stunts he performs on his bike, along with making travel videos. Recently, the vlogger embarked on a journey to Mumbai with his friends.

It was during this journey, that the incident occurred, where Vasan lost control of his bike while attempting to do a wheelie, and was thrown off his bike, crashing into the pit next to the road. The passer-by rescued him, and took him to a private hospital nearby, while his bike was completely destroyed.

The CCTV footage of the incident soon went viral on social media and Vasan received widespread criticism for rash and negligent driving, as well as for being a negative influence.

According to reports, the Kancheepuram Police have arrested the Youtuber in the Baluchetty Chatram region of the district. The Youtuber has been booked under multiple sections of the IPC, including section 279, for rash driving/riding on a public way, section 336, act endangering the life or personal safety of others, and section 338, attempt to commit culpable homicide. He has also been booked under section 184, relating to dangerous driving, from the Motor Vehicles Act. The case becomes stronger as TTF Vasan was booked under similar charges last year in Coimbatore. Reports suggest that the Police are also planning to cancel his driving license.

More about TTF Vasan

TTF Vasan is all set to make his film debut in Manjal Veeran, which is helmed by the debutant Chellam. The film is currently under pre-production, and the first look poster was released on 29th June, coinciding with the lead actor’s birthday. The film is also said to feature Cool Suresh who has previously acted in films like Padithavudan Kizhithu Vidavum.

