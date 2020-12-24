Tuck Jagadish: First look of Nani from the Shiva Nirvana directorial to be revealed on Christmas

Directed by Shiva Niravana, Tuck Jagadish has Nani as the lead actors, while Aishwarya Rajessh and Ritu Varma will be seen as the leading ladies.

Shiva Nirvana’s Nani, Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Tuck Jagadish has made the headlines yet again. The makers of the film have now announced that the first look of Nani for the highly anticipated film will be released on Christmas. Announcing the news, Nani wrote, “This Christmas #TuckJagadishFirstLook”. Ritu Varma took to her Twitter space and wrote, “First look out tomorrow!!” Aishwarya Rajessh, who will also be seen playing one of the leading ladies, wrote, “TUCKED IN & SET Natural Glowing star @NameisNani is all set to give u the Best Christmas gift #TuckJagadishFirstLook tomorrow at 10:08 AM”

The most recent reports stated that the makers have finished 50 percent of the film’s shooting before the lockdown and they are currently in the final leg of the shooting schedule. The film’s shooting was restarted last month. Nani revealed the news while sharing a picture from the sets. He wrote on Instagram, “Jagadish joins. Tuck begins (shoot). #TuckJagadish.” (sic)

It is expected that the makers will finish the work of Tuck Jagadish by January and it is expected to hit the big screens soon after all the work is finished. The film also stars Rithu Varma and Aishwarya Rajessh in the lead roles. However, it’s not yet known if they both will join the sets anytime soon. Nani’s last film V directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti starring Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas was released directly on OTT due to the lockdown restrictions.

