Tuck Jagadish: Makers of Nani starrer refute rumours of film's OTT release

The makers of Nani starrer decided to clear the air on the film's release and stated Tuck Jagadish will release only in cinema halls.

Nani, Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Tuck Jagadish will release only in theatres, makers revealed today in a statement. Rumours were doing rounds that Tuck Jagadish will get an OTT release due to the pandemic. However, the makers decided to clear the air on the same and stated that Nani starrer will release in cinema halls and audience can enjoy it to their fullest. The film was set to release on April 16 but has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, sharing about the film's postponement, Nani in the video message said, "From Krack to Vakeel Saab, many films have seen success this year at the cinema halls. We were excited to see our film become a success too as it’s a family entertainer. However, it’s not safe to venture out now so we’re postponing the film."

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens, the film's music is composed by S. Thaman, with cinematography by Prasad Murella and editing by Prawin Pudi.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh Daggubati recently released a statement that Narappa has been postponed: "Narappa is a film that we have made with a lot of dedication and hard work and your love towards the film has been overwhelming. However, we are all going through a turbulent time during this unprecedented global pandemic and hence, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience, the theatrical release of the film has been postponed."

The release dates of others films like Acharya, Love Story and Virata Parvam have also been postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×