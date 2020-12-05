Tuck Jagadish: Nani, Aishwarya Rajessh and Rithu Varma starrer is in the final leg of shooting?

Before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed, about 50 percent of the film’s shooting was completed.

Shiva Nirvana’s Nani, Rithu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Tuck Jagadish’s shoot is reportedly in its final schedule of shoot. According to a report in The Times Of India, about 50 percent of the film’s shooting was completed before the lockdown. Owing to the pandemic situation, the shooting was brought to a halt. Now, shooting has resumed and all the protocols for Covid-19 are reportedly being followed. Earlier in October, Nani revealed that he has joined the sets of the film.

He revealed the news while sharing a picture that resembles his first-look from the film. Nani wrote on Instagram, “Jagadish joins. Tuck begins (shoot). #TuckJagadish.” (sic) In the picture, a rear view of Nani dressed in a formal green shirt that’s tucked into jeans was seen. He was also seen standing in front of large lights in the middle of an empty field, while carrying a face mask in his hand.

It is expected that the makers will finish the work of Tuck Jagadish by January and it is expected to hit the big screens soon after all the work is finished. The film also stars Rithu Varma and Aishwarya Rajessh in the lead roles. However, it’s not yet known if they both will join the sets anytime soon. Nani’s last film V directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti starring Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas was released directly on OTT due to the lockdown restrictions.

Credits :The Times Of India

