Tuck Jagadish: Nani issues statement on his film’s release: I am quite torn between the pressures

Telugu star Nani on Wednesday issued a statement about the release of the upcoming film ‘Tuck Jagadish’. Nani mentioned that the decision to release the film either on OTT or theaters lies in the hands of the producers. Nani said that he is torn between financial pressures faced by producers and willingness to see the film on a big screen.

Nani began by writing, “I am the biggest fan of theatres and Tuck Jagadish is a quintessential Telugu film which we would’ve loved watching in a theatre with a full house and it was always meant to be experienced on the big screen for a festival.” He further wrote, “I am quite torn between the pressures the producers are facing in these uncertain times with big stakes at risk and the fanboy of theatres in me, who wants to watch the film with all of you first day – first show.”

Nani further mentioned that deciding on a release format has become a conflict in many ways. He wrote, “With the unpredictable conditions here and abroad and the unfortunate restrictions on theatres in Andhra, it has become a conflict in many ways. I. have the utmost respect for the producers and I believe any call regarding the film they make, should be theirs.”

Take a look at the statement:

Nani ended the note by mentioning that he supports whatever decision the producers will take for the release. “So here I am, at crossroads for the second time! Leaving the decision about Tuck Jagadish to SHINE SCREENS and all stakeholders and will humbly accept their final decision. No matter what, I will do my 100% till it reaches all of you in whatever way.”

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Tuck Jagadish is touted to be a family drama. It features Nani, Ritu Varma, Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Rohini in pivotal roles.

Also Read| Tuck Jagadish: Makers of Nani starrer refute rumours of film's OTT release