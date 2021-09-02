Tuck Jagadish: Nani to unveil the first song at THIS time on September 3

The natural star of Tollywood, Nani who is currently going through a purple patch of his career, is gearing up for another super hit with Tuck Jagadish. With the release of the trailer fans were agog to see the Natural star in a mixture of action and family emotions. Inkosaari Inkosaari, a romantic number from Tuck Jagadish became an instant hit after the release.

With the release date approaching, on Thursday, September 2, Nani announced that the first song of the film will be revealed tomorrow at 12 pm. Sharing the happy news, Nani wrote, “Tucku paata Tomorrow #TuckSong #TuckJagadishOnPrime, Sept 10 @PrimeVideoIN (sic).”

Tuck Jagadish was supposed to hit the theatres a few months ago, but was postponed due to the second wave of the Coronavirus. Makers instead chose to release the movie on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on 10th of September on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Tuck Jagadish features Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading ladies while Nani would be seen as the male lead. Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Nasser and other actors will be seen in key roles. The film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens Banner. Tuck Jagadish is all set to hit the big screens on April 16th, 2021.