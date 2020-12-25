Tuck Jagadish: Nani's killer expressions in intense first look sets high expectations; Film out in April 2021

Shiva Niravana's upcoming film Tuck Jagadish's first look featuring lead star Nani is out. Check it out.

The first look of Nani from his upcoming film Tuck Jagadish is out and it sets high expectations among the moviegoers. One can see in the first look poster of the film, Nani is sitting with a full meal while his expressions and intense avatar tell a different story. Nani will reportedly be seen in never before role in Tuck Jagadish and this has grabbed everyone's attention. Directed by Shiva Niravana, Tuck Jagadish has Nani as the male lead actor, while Aishwarya Rajessh and Ritu Varma will be seen as the leading ladies.

Sharing the first look on Twitter, Nani wrote, "Jagadish Naidu a.k.a #TuckJagadish." With the first look being this powerful, moviegoers can't wait to know what's more in store for them. Meanwhile, the makers have completed a major part of the film's shoot and are currently looking forward to completing the last schedule soon. Well, check out Tuck Jagadish first look below and share your thoughts on the same in the comment section below.

Take a look:

Also Read: Shyam Singha Roy: Nani kickstarts shoot from today; Shares his calmest moment from the sets

Meanwhile, Nani has kickstarted shooting of Shyam Singha Roy, which is being helmed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film features Sai Pallavi in the female lead role. The script of the upcoming project is written by Shiva Nirvana and Venky Kudumula.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×