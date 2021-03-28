Tuck Jagadish Pre Release: Nani REVEALS he got 'warning with love' from his fan during Shyam Singha Roy shoot

During his speech at the event, Nani got emotional and revealed the reason behind kickstarting Tuck Jagadish's promotion from Rajahmundry.

Natural Star Nani's Tuck Jagadish is gearing up for a grand release on April 23. The makers hosted a grand pre-release event of the film yesterday in Rajamahendravaram city of Andhra Pradesh state. Hundreds of fan gathered at the event to make it a sensational success. During his speech at the event, Nani got emotional and revealed the reason behind kickstarting Tuck Jagadish's promotion from Rajahmundry.

Speaking at the event, Nani said, "I missed this crowd and this sound so much (for Coronavirus). I have missed all of you (fans) since last year. Nice to meet you like this. But the old days will be here again if we are not following the COVID rules. I have been here for a week for the shooting of Shyam Singha Roy. One day while going for a shoot, a fan warned me, "Nani, I am a big fan of yours. If you do not take a selfie with me, the shooting will not take place."

"Rajahmundry is the only country in the world that can give such a warning with such love. Tuck Jagdish Celebrations is happy to start from here," he said with proud voice. "There is a reason to call this event the Introduction event. We have named it as such introduce one family to another family (Rajahmundry). Tuck Jagdish does not start any work without taking his mother's blessings. I also have a similar sentiment of not going out without my mother's blessings. I want to take blessings from the mothers here (Rajahmundry) before starting promotions. My parents will be proud of me. Fans will proud of me. I will make the fans proud," he added.

Take a look at Nani receiving warm welcome at the event:

Nani introduced Tuck Jagadish family with their names, "Adi Sesha Naidu (Nasser) my father, My mother Arjunamma, Bose (Jagapati Babu) my brother, Devudu Bava (Rao Ramesh), Sattibabu Bava (Naresh), Kumarakka (Rohini).

Meanwhile, Nani is shooting for Shyam Singha Roy and is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film stars Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in the female lead role. The film has music composed by Mickey J. Meyer.

