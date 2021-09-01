Tuck Jagadish Trailer: Witness Nani in this family entertainer with powerful action this Ganesh Chaturthi

Nani is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming Telugu movie titled Tuck Jagadish. Today, the makers released the trailer of the film and it is already trending on social media. Tuck Jagadish is a perfect blend of family emotions and power-packed action, which is slated to release on the OTT platform for Ganesh Chaturthi, on September 10. Set in the backdrop of a village, the trailer promises a power-packed action entertainer with family sentiments and romance. Nani looks powerful and at the same time will also make sure to leave you crying with tons of emotions. Sharing the trailer to fans on Twitter, Nani penned an emotional note, which read, There is an invisible connect that has a living heartbeat which I have with all of you which no medium can explain. Am going to hold onto that connection this Vinayaka Chavithi. Through love and cinema. మీ Nani#TuckJagadish Trailer."

It is to be noted that the release of Tuck Jagadish on the OTT platform was a very difficult choice for Nani. The actor was very reluctant to release Tuck Jagadish in theatres but the Coronavirus pandemic has delayed the release for a very long time. And finally, makers took the call to skip theatrical releases and opt for OTT releases with Amazon Prime Videos.

Tuck Jagadish is directed by Shiva Nirvana of Ninnu Kori (2017) and Majili (2019) movie fame. The movie also marks the director’s and Nani’s second collaboration after Ninnu Kori. While Ritu Varm and Aishwarya Rajesh are the leading ladies of the film, Nasser, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Rohini, Devadarshini and Daniel Balaji will be seen in supporting roles. The movie is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens.