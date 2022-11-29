Tuesday Transformation: Mahesh Babu shells major fitness goals with his intense workout, 'Raise your game'

Posing in a blue T-shirt, black shorts, sports shoes, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star can be seen doing box jumps to maintain that picture-perfect physique. Mahesh Babu and his better half Namrata Shirodkar regularly entertain the netizens with sneak peeks of their lives.

Mahesh Babu keeps his fans hooked with his impressive performances and his screen presence. An integral part of being an actor is keeping yourself fit, and in order to do so, the Spyder actor makes regular trips to the gym. Giving a sneak peek into one of his intense workouts the superstar shared a video on his Instagram handle back in January 2021. Dropping the video, he wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Raise your game! Accept no limits...Be unstoppable!"

Mahesh Babu's forthcoming dramas

At the moment, Mahesh Babu is occupied with Trivikram’s directorial SSMB28. The project which stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead has already gone on the floors. The actor and director duo have joined forces after a long gap of 12 years. In the past, they have delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde earlier shared screen space in the 2019 movie, Maharshi.

S. Radha Krishna is financing SSMB28 under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations with Navin Nooli as the head of the editing department. Well-known music composer S Thaman will be rendering the songs and background score for the movie.

After SSMB28, Mahesh Babu will work with RRR director SS Rajamouli in SSMB29. The pan-India film is going to be mounted on a huge scale and is going to be inspired by a real-life incident.

A tough time for Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu recently lost his father and Tollywood superstar Krishna after he suffered a cardiac arrest. In 2022 the Maharishi actor had to bid goodbye to three of his beloved family members including his dad Krishna, his mother Indira Devi, and his brother Ramesh Babu.

