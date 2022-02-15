Tuesday Transformation: R Madhavan turns the beast mode on, sweats it out in the gym

R Madhavan has proved his mettle as an actor and performer with some memorable roles in films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Rang De Basanti. The actor also enjoys a strong social media presence, where he shares snippets from his routine with the fans. Today, the star posted a picture of himself sweating it out in the gym. The Tuesday transformation picture included the caption, “Put your head down, shut up and get to work”.

Not too long ago, the R Madhavan revealed that he would like to be fit like Hrithik Roshan. The comment came a few days after the actor praised Hrithik Roshan’s first look from Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake. The 3 Idiots star wrote, “Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film. what an attitude and look man. Phew.. This one has historic & legendary written all over it bro". Looks like R Madhavan is working hard to achieve this goal of getting the same physic as the Guzaarish actor.

