Tuesday Transformation: When Rashmika Mandanna proved 'no pain no gain' during a rigorous workout session

The diva looked completely motivated as she rocked an all-black stylish athleisure in the clip captioned, "Move it! Give an hour of your 24 hours to your body and your mind. It’ll be worth it!" If one scroll down Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram feed, one will find many such motivating posts.

While most celebrities pay great attention to their fitness, there are some who take their love for the gym a notch higher . Rashmika Mandanna is also one of these, and she makes it a point to work on her toned physique whenever she gets a chance from her busy schedule. Back in October 2020, the Pushpa actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of an intense workout session with weight lifts.

Pushpa: The Rise release in Russia

In the meantime, the fans are eager to see Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli once again in Sukumar's directorial Pushpa: The Rule. She will be seen sharing the screen with Allu Arjun once again in the highly-awaited sequel. Now, Pinkvilla has also exclusively learned that the original movie, Pushpa: The Rise will be released in Russia by December this year. It is further reported that Allu Arjun will be heading to Russia to promote the action entertainer.

A source close to the development disclosed, "The team is all excited to release Pushpa part 1 in Russia in December, after its phenomenal response at the special screening of the Moscow Film Festival. Allu is currently occupied with other work commitments and depending on his schedule, the makers will lock the release date."

Professional commitments

Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika Mandanna's lineup also includes Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu, Ranbir Kapoor fronted Animal and Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. All these dramas are highly awaited by the fans.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are excited for Anand Deverakonda’s film Baby; Share teaser