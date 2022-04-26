Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Allu Arjun once acted in a short film?

It is no secret that Allu Arjun commands a massive and loyal fan following on social media. The Stylish Star is extremely popular in India and even other South Asian countries as his movies are dubbed in multiple languages. Even in India, Allu Arjun enjoys a fanbase that is spread in almost all of South India and in North India. Allu Arjun is also known for his gestures towards social responsibility and fiercely advocates the same whenever he can on various platforms and events.

In today’s Tuesday Trivia, we bring to you the time when Allu Arjun acted in a short film titled I am That Change which was directed by Sukumar. Allu Arjun himself produced the movie. The film I am That Change was released on Independence Day and aimed to send a message which says change begins from within and Mahatma Gandhi’s message “be the change you wish to see in this world.”

Watch the short film here:

Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa: The Rule, which is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The film feature Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles respectively along with Allu Arjun. This Sukumar directorial elbowed out some Bollywood biggies in an epic battle at the box office. Following the massive success, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Allu Arjun and the team are all set to commence the first schedule of Pushpa 2 in July.

Furthermore, Allu Arjun is also onboard for Koratala Siva’s upcoming drama as the hero. The Pan-India star was also snapped at Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Mumbai office a while back. The fans are thrilled to see what these two are working on.

