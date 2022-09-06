Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Chiyaan Vikram lent his voice to Ajith Kumar in these debut films?

Chiyaan Vikram is one of the most popular actors in Kollywood. But not many know that in the initial days of his career, he was a theater artist and dubbing artist as well. Yes, he is a multifaceted star. Well, on that note, for today's trivia, we got an interesting take on Vikram and Ajith Kumar. Did you know that both superstars worked together? Indeed they did.

Vikram lent his voice to Ajith Kumar in his debut film Amaravathi and Paasamalargal. Before becoming a successful actor, Vikram as a dubbing artist lent his voice to many of Ajith's movies. Reportedly, Ajith wasn’t very good at Tamil so Vikram was often dubbed for his character in many movies. For example, movies like Amaravathi and Paasamalargal, had Vikram’s dubbing for him, as the actor wasn’t very fluent in the language.

Ajith and Vikram also later teamed up to work on a film titled Ullaasam, which garnered mixed reviews from the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajith Kumar and his co-star Manju Warrier went on an adventurous bike tour to Ladakh amid the shoot break of their upcoming film AK61. Several pics of the actors from their bike tour have taken the internet by storm. After the trip, Ajith and the team will head to Bangkok for 21 days for the next schedule. A source close to the project informed us, "Ajith Kumar and the AK61 entire team will be off to Bangkok around September 15 for this marathon shooting leg. Some action scenes will be shot by AK and gang in Bangkok."

Written and directed by H Vinoth, Ajith Kumar's AK 61 is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios. Manju Warrier is the female lead.

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra, which received a lukewarm response from the audience. After the release of Cobra, Chiyaan Vikram will next appear in Mani Ratnam's historical drama, Ponniyin Selvan. Inspired by Kalki Krishnamurthy's fiction novel of the same name, the magnum opus will talk about Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty. The trailer and audio launch event is gearing up to take place today. Along with star stuffed cast, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will attend as chief guests.