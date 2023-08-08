Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Fahadh Faasil took 7 long years break after failure of his debut movie?

Fahadh Faasil is one of the most talented and popular actors in Indian cinema. The Malayalam actor carved a niche with his finest performances, be it any role, antagonist, protagonist, or supporting actor. You know when Fahadh is on one screen, he will only deliver the best and that's how much impact he made on the audience. But did you know there was a time when he took a long break of seven years from acting?

That's absolutely true. Fahadh indeed took a break from films for 7 long years. Quite a risky step for an actor to do. If you are wondering when and why. We will give you all the details. But first, let's go back to his initial days in the industry as an actor.

Fahadh Faasil left industry for 7 years and moved to US after his debut film failed

Fahadh Faasil made his debut as a lead actor in films with his father Fazil's directorial film Kaiyethum Doorath in 2002. Although, he made his debut with the support and launch of his father's help, the actor's debut film failed to make a mark. The film sank at the box office and turned out to be a commercial failure. Following the failure, he left India and went to the US. He was 19 years old then.

As his stint as an actor didn't work out with his debut movie, he made a big decision and left the film industry. The actor took a break and moved to the United States of America. In the US, he completed his studies. And after seven long years, he returned came back to the industry with the anthology film Kerala Cafe.

He made a smashing comeback with great stars like Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nithya Menen and many others. He came back with a bang and the rest is just history. Ever since then, Fahadh maintained a perfectionist portfolio with various roles in his filmography.



Fahadh Faasil's intimidating first look from Pushpa 2

Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his birthday today and has turned 41 years old. On that note, the first look of the actor from his upcoming pan-Indian filmPushpa 2: The Rule was released. The makers of the Allu Arjun starrer released the first look to wish him on his birthday. He is essaying the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the film.

The actor also has the Malayalam film Pattu in his pipeline.

