Tuesday Trivia: Did you know how much National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh earned as her first salary?

Keerthy Suresh started acting as a child artist itself as her parents are well-known faces in the film industry. Despite hailing from a rich and influential family, she started earning from her college days only. The actress began her career as a child actress in the early 2000s and returned to films after studying fashion design. And when Keerthy participated in a fashion show, do you know how much she earned her first salary?

Keerthy Suresh always got her pay cheque when she worked as a child artist. But she never opened the cheque and always gave it to her dad directly. However, in college, she participated in a fashion show and earned her first salary. And it was just Rs 500 Rs. She said that since this was her first remuneration she has always considered it as her first earning.

Keerthy Suresh's salary, from Rs 500 to 3 crores

In 2002, Keerthy Suresh made her debut as a lead actress in Priyadarshan's horror film Geethaanjali and has come a long way. Today, she is known as one of the most bankable actresses in the South film industry. The actress is known for films like Ring Master, Nenu Sailaja, Remo, Nenu Local, Mahanati, Sarkar, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Dasara, and more.

According to reports, Keerthy Suresh charges Rs1-3 crores as her remuneration per film. She reportedly received a remuneration of Rs 2 crore for playing the character of Vennela, in the blockbuster film Dasara opposite Nani.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is set to play the lead role in Raghu Thatha. Conceptualized and directed by Suman Kumar, KGF makers Hombale Films are financing the project. She has also joined forces with filmmaker K Chandru for Revolver Rita. The actress is also playing a pivotal role in Bholaa Shankar, the highly anticipated project that features megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role.

Keerthy Suresh also has films like Tamil film Maamannan with Vadivelu, Udhayyanidhi Stalin, and Siren with Ponniyin Selvan 2 star Jayam Ravi

