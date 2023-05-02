Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Jr NTR crooned a song on Puneeth Rajkumar's request for his Chakravyuha film?

Jr NTR is one such actor who is a bundle of talent. He is a treat to the eyes when he is on screen, perfect in acting, dancing, and singing too. Yes, the RRR actor is a singer too, and has tried his hands several songs, which became blockbuster hits. Did you know he also sang a Kannada song for Puneeth Rajkumar's film Chakravyuha? Yes, on the Power star's request, the pan-Indian actor crooned a song for him.

Jr NTR crooned Geleya Geleya's song in Puneeth Rajkumar's Chakravyuha film. The interesting part is that this song marked his singing debut in Kannada. In the composition of S Thaman, NTR for the first time sang a song and impressed the audience. The making video of the same was quite a rage which had both of them having fun while recording it. He even picked up a few awards for the song as well.

Watch the making video of Geleya Geleya song with Jr NTR and Puneeth Rajkumar

Jr NTR's singing history

Jr NTR made his singing debut with a song titled Olammi Thikka Regindha from SS Rajamouli's Yamadonga. It was one of the widely loved songs of his. Later he sang songs like 123 Nenoka Kantri from Kantri, Chari from Adhurs, Raakasi Raakasi from Rabhasa, and Follow Follow from Nannaku Prematho.

Jr NTR and Puneeth Rajkumar's bond

Jr NTR and Puneeth Rajkumar were very close friends. They shared a bond beautiful as brothers, who always stood by each other. In fact, whenever NTR was in Karnataka, he would always visit the late actor and spend time. Puneeth used to call the RRR actor 'a half-brother of Karnataka' as his mom hails from Kundapura, Udupi, Karnataka.

Upcoming films

Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next, tentatively titled NTR30 with Koratala Siva. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. Next up, he has an action film lined up with director Prashanth Neel.

Apart from this, Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that Jr NTR will join Hrithik Roshan in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. Director Vetrimaaran recently confirmed the rumours of teaming up with Jr NTR. He said that the project will happen for sure but will take time.

