Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Mahesh Babu wanted to do a biopic on his late father Krishna?

Mahesh Babu's father and the superstar of Tollywood, Krishna passed away at the age of 79 due to cardiac arrest. The Telugu film industry and the Ghattamaneni family is mourning the huge loss. Fans and celebs are paying tributes to the late actor and offering condolences to Mahesh Babu, who is shattered by his father's death. The superstar fans are also trending #WearewithyouAnna and #StayStrongAnna on Twitter.

Mahesh Babu was very close to his father Krishna and loved him the most. He often regarded his dad as a God figure. Well, we all know that he acted with his father in movies, but did you know that he also wanted to do a biopic of his father Krishna? The actor stated that he doesn't intend to act in Krishna's biopic, but he would certainly like to produce it. Mahesh Babu added that his father, Krishna, is more like a god to him. Mahesh replied, "I would be really happy if it (the biopic) actually happens but I have to say I wouldn't act in it. Krishna garu is more like a god to me. I would instead like to produce it."

