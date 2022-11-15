Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Mahesh Babu wanted to do a biopic on his late father Krishna?
We all know that Mahesh Babu acted with his father in movies, but did you know that he also wanted to do a biopic of his father Krishna
Mahesh Babu's father and the superstar of Tollywood, Krishna passed away at the age of 79 due to cardiac arrest. The Telugu film industry and the Ghattamaneni family is mourning the huge loss. Fans and celebs are paying tributes to the late actor and offering condolences to Mahesh Babu, who is shattered by his father's death. The superstar fans are also trending #WearewithyouAnna and #StayStrongAnna on Twitter.
Mahesh Babu was very close to his father Krishna and loved him the most. He often regarded his dad as a God figure. Well, we all know that he acted with his father in movies, but did you know that he also wanted to do a biopic of his father Krishna? The actor stated that he doesn't intend to act in Krishna's biopic, but he would certainly like to produce it. Mahesh Babu added that his father, Krishna, is more like a god to him. Mahesh replied, "I would be really happy if it (the biopic) actually happens but I have to say I wouldn't act in it. Krishna garu is more like a god to me. I would instead like to produce it."
Mahesh Babu's bond with Krishna
Mahesh Babu was very close with his father Krishna as he was the biggest inspiration to become an actor. The actor also considered his father a god and often credited his life to him. He also acted with his father as a child artist in almost 25 movies like Needa, Anna Thammudu, Gudachari 117 and Poratam.
It's a hard time for Mahesh Babu as he lost his mother Indira Devi, brother Ramesh Babu and father Krishna this year itself. The actor is heartbroken as all three were his dear ones, whom he loved the most in his life.
Mahesh Babu's special notes for Krishna
Be it father's day or birthdays, Mahesh Babu would never miss a moment to show his love and respect to his father. This year, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor shared a pic of his dad and veteran actor Krishna and penned a heartfelt note to wish him a happy birthday. The actor wrote, "Happy birthday Nanna! There is truly no one like you. Wishing for your happiness and good health for many more years to come. Stay blessed always. Love you."
After Indira Devi's demise, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata shared a family pic with Krishna and their kids. That was their last family pic shared together on the social media platforms.