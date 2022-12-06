Tuesday Trivia: Did you know megastar Mammootty was told 'don't act' after his first shot in debut movie?

Mammootty made his debut in acting through the Malayalam film Anubhavangal Paalichakal in 1971. And the director of the film KS Sethumadhavan ordered him not to act in his first shot. Yes, the actor pleaded with the director to give him a chance and when he finally got the opportunity, he couldn't impress KS Sethumadhavan with his first shot.

Malayalam megastar Mammootty is one of the finest actors from the South film industry. He is somebody, who can fit in any role and do complete justice and his filmography is proof of so. However, did you know that Mammootty once admitted that he was not a born actor and a director once told him not to act?

Mammootty was sharing the screen space with a popular comedian actor in Anubhavangal Paalichakal and the poor first-time actor couldn’t stand the reflection from the strong reflectors used by the crew because it was a black and white movie. Mammootty couldn’t keep his eyes fully open in the scene and was trying too hard to keep up with the light from the reflectors. Mammootty’s facial expressions were mistaken as acting by the director KS Sethumadhavan and was told Mammootty ‘don’t act’.

Mammootty also reportedly mentioned that his role in Anubhavangal Paalichakal made him a star in his local village and later paved a path for him to play several memorable characters making him enter the realm of stardom.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, the megastar is reportedly set to return to Tamil cinema with Kaaka Muttai director M Manikandan's next outing. He is planning to start shooting for Bilal, the much-awaited sequel of his 2007-released film Big B, which is helmed by Amal Neerad, by mid-2023. Mammootty will be next seen in B Unnikrishnan's Christopher and Lijo Jose Pellissery's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which are now gearing up for releases.

The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming social drama Kaathal: The Core with Jyothika, which is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Jeo Baby. The first look poster of the much-awaited project is slated to be released on November 12. It is also speculated that the celebrated duo, Mammootty and Shaji Kailas together might reunite with the megastar for a project very soon.

