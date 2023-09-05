Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Nayanthara worked as TV host on Malayalam show with her birth name Diana?

Nayanthara is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in the South film industry. Known as Lady Superstar, the actress made a niche for herself after a fair share of struggles to become the position she has earned over the years. Her journey to the showbiz wasn't easy. The lesser-known fact about her is she started off her career as a TV host in Malayalam. Did you know that? If not, read below to know more about it.

Nayanthara hosted a Malayalam television show Chamayam before her debut

Nayanthara started off her career as a model and Television host. Yes, that's indeed true. The popular actress first made her TV debut with a fashion and lifestyle show titled, Chamayam. The more fascinating factor about this show is she hosted the show under her birth name Diana. In case you didn't know, her original name is Diana Mariam Kurian. However, she adopted the name Nayanthara after embracing Hinduism, leaving behind her Christian identity.

Reportedly, the Malayalam television show Chamayam is a popular lifestyle show and is known for talking about jewelry, beauty products, celebrities, etc.

According to reports, this show got her nominated for her debut movie Manassinakkare. She was spotted by director Sathyan Anthikkad during the show who offered her the role. Nayan agreed to do just that one film and years later, she is still here, ruling and winning hearts.

Upcoming projects

Nayanthara will be seen next alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Helmed by filmmaker Atlee Kumar, the upcoming action thriller marks her debut in Hindi cinema. The film is touted to be one of the biggest productions featuring an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani in the lead. The film is scheduled to be released on September 8 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The actress is also teaming up with celebrated actors R Madhavan and Siddharth for the upcoming thriller Test, which is set to go on floors soon.

