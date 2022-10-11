Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Pawan Kalyan roamed on Kolkata streets and no one recognised him?
Power Star Pawan Kalyan is not just an artist he is a brand on his own. He is considered to be a popular actor in Tollywood with a huge fan base in the South. Today, as industries are expanding their show business, every actor has become well-known to audiences around the world. However, in the 90s and early 2000s, things were different, not many netizens knew about South stars and that turned out to be a boon for Pawan Kalyan once. Yes when he visited Kolkata for the shoot of his film Panja, no one recognised him.
In 2011, Pawan Kalyan was in Kolkata for almost two months to shoot for his Telugu film‘Panjaa as it was set in the backdrop of a city of joy. The Kolkata shooting part was scheduled in and around Bara Bazar and Dharmatala area. And amid shots, the actor used to take time to explore the city. Interestingly, when he walked on the streets amid the busy crowd, and visited roadside shops, no one recognized that it was none other than Pawan Kalyan. The actor enjoyed the no limelight and was happy to roam around freely like a common man leaving behind his starry image.
Well, because it was Kolkatta, the actor managed to do so. It would be simply impossible for the actor to even step out without security in Telugu states, where he has millions of fans.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for the shoot of Krish's film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. As the shoot for the film is currently in progress, the makers conducted a pre-schedule workshop with the cast and crew of the movie. The photographs from the workshop took the internet by storm. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is billed to be an action-adventure drama. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi from the 30th of March in 2023.
Pawan Kalyan also has teamed up with director Harish Shankar. for his next- titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. The duo previously gave blockbuster films like Gabbar Singh. For quite a few months, there have been rumours that Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej are teaming up for a multistarrer movie, which is a Telugu remake of the Tamil movie Vinodaya Sitham. However, an official announcement is not yet made.
