Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Pawan Kalyan roamed on Kolkata streets and no one recognised him?

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is not just an artist he is a brand on his own. He is considered to be a popular actor in Tollywood with a huge fan base in the South. Today, as industries are expanding their show business, every actor has become well-known to audiences around the world. However, in the 90s and early 2000s, things were different, not many netizens knew about South stars and that turned out to be a boon for Pawan Kalyan once. Yes when he visited Kolkata for the shoot of his film Panja, no one recognised him.

In 2011, Pawan Kalyan was in Kolkata for almost two months to shoot for his Telugu film‘Panjaa as it was set in the backdrop of a city of joy. The Kolkata shooting part was scheduled in and around Bara Bazar and Dharmatala area. And amid shots, the actor used to take time to explore the city. Interestingly, when he walked on the streets amid the busy crowd, and visited roadside shops, no one recognized that it was none other than Pawan Kalyan. The actor enjoyed the no limelight and was happy to roam around freely like a common man leaving behind his starry image.