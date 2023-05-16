Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Prabhas returned 50 crores to compensate for losses after Radhe Shyam’s failure?

Post Baahubali, expectations were huge for Prabhas' upcoming films, which were Saahoo and Radhe Shyam. However, both films failed at the box office despite being made on lavish budgets. And to incur the losses of failure, Prabhas, who is known for his golden heart, returned a huge amount from his pay cheque. Yes, did you know that the actor returned 50 crores from his salary to compensate for the losses of Radhe Shyam's failure at the box office?

Apparently, Prabhas was paid a whopping Rs 100 Crore for his role as Vikram Aditya in the film and returned half of his remuneration in a bid to help the makers, who have incurred huge losses, due to the film's massive failure at the box office. According to reports, the makers of Radhe Shyam faced a Rs 100 crores loss and the actor helped them with half percent. It was also said that there was no obligation from makers or distributors for him to return his fees but he still did.

Although, this is not confirmed by the makers, as soon as the news came out, several fans hailed him. His gesture to return his fees was hailed by netizens on social media.

About Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations in association with the T Series. Pooja Hegde played the role of the female lead in the film. Radhe Shyam was theatrically released on 11 March 2022 and received mixed reviews.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be next seen in Salaar, directed by KGF fame Prashant Neel, co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sruthi Haasan. Pinkvilla also exclusively confirmed that after Salaar, the duo will reunite again for a mythological film. He is also waiting for the release of his mythological film Adipurush, which is all set for a release in June. He is playing the role of Lord Ram, along with Kriti Sanon, Said Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

Prabhas is also shooting for the high-octane superhero film Project K, where he shares the screen with Deepika Padukone. Amitabh Bachchan is also part of the film. The actor also has pan Indian film Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, a romantic comedy film with director Maruthi

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When SS Rajamouli left Sridevi in shock with his statements claiming she made starry demands for Baahubali