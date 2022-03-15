Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Puneeth Rajkumar was set to remake '3 Idiots' & reprise Aamir Khan's iconic role?

Bollywood film 3 idiots starring Aamir Khan, Madhavan and Sharman Joshi needs no specific introduction, the film became the biggest hit of Indian cinema and has remained a cult classic one. After the humongous response the film got in Hindi and Tamil, there were strong reports of Kannada remake as well. And guess whose name made it to the top list in resprising Aamir Khan, the legendary actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Back then, this news got fans so excited as they have never witnessed the actor in such a role before.

The Powerstar was to recreate his own Rancho in the remake that was to be, supposedly, produced by KRG Studios with an exciting ensemble star cast in place.

This news has come up as a huge surprise to the fans of Sandalwood, as it already had its Tamil and Telugu versions.In Tamil, the film was directed by Shankar, and it had Thalapathy Vijay, Jiiva, Srikanth and Iliyana as the lead actors, and the same movie was dubbed in Telugu.

However, all these just remained rumours as the film didn't go official and left fans disappointed. It would have been a remarkable and memorable role if Puneeth made 3 idiots in Kannada.

Meanwhile, the late Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James is gearing up for the grand release on his birthday, March 25. James will release across 400 screens in Karnataka and the action flick will have an uninterrupted theatrical run for a week. James will release in five languages-- Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar will also be seen in special roles in the venture. Being all the more reason for the fans to be excited, this will be the first time ever that the three Rajkumar brothers are sharing screen space.

