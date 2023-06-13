Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Puneeth Rajkumar was the first choice for Rishab Shetty's Kantara?

Rishab Shetty's Kantara is one of the biggest hits of 2022. He not only acted but directed too in the film. it has put the multifaceted talent of Rishab Shetty on the national map. But, did you know, the late Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar was offered Kantara first? Yes, Rishab offered the late actor to play the sensational character Shiva in Kantara.

Rishab Shetty revealed in an interview that he offered Kantara first to Puneeth Rajkumar. But due to the packed schedules of his film, Appu couldn't do the film.

The actor-director felt beside him only Puneeth Rajkumar could play the Shiva role perfectly. "I felt besides me, Appu sir will fit the role beautifully. Especially in the scenes of the buffalo race. But, I was particular about one thing. I wanted Appu sir to master the coastal Karnataka dialect. I was wondering whether he will allot so much time at such short notice,” Rishab Shetty revealed.

Puneeth Rajkumar rejected Kantara 2

Puneeth was very excited about Kantara as he wanted to explore different stories. However, due to his other work commitments, Kantara was not possible for him. "One day, he called me and asked me to go ahead with the film without him. He told me that if I waited for him, I may not be able to do the film that year," Rishab Shetty shared the same during a recent interview.

Well, if Puneeth Rajkumar played the role of Shiva in Kantara, what a visual treat it would be to watch him. However, the actor passed away even before watching the film on big screens. The legendary Kannada actor died due to cardiac arrest in October 2021.



About Kantara and prequel

Kantara was released in Kannada and later in Hindi version too on 14th October and managed to break many records at the box office. The actor and director also confirmed Kantara 2 on cards.

In March, Rishab Shetty and production banner Hombale Films confirmed that the scripting of Kantara 2 has finally kickstarted. He also added Kantara 2 will be a prequel.

"What you have seen is actually Part 2, and Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film," he said.