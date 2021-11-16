Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Ram Charan is from the same acting school as Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Ram Charan is currently one of the mainstays of Tollywood and also one of the largest crowd pullers of the Telugu film industry. Having made an impressive debut with Chirutha, Ram Charan went on to deliver blockbusters like Magadheera, Orange, Dhruva, Rangasthalam and many more over the years. His success could be attributed to the various visionary directors he worked within his career.

Although the actor belongs to the Mega family and is the son of Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan still had to take acting classes before entering the film industry. For the training, he attended the same acting school as Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and many others. To hone his acting skills, Ram Charan joined the famous Namit Kapoor acting school in Mumbai. Many famous actors started their initial stage of acting in this school and today are the most prominent actors in the film industry. So, it was definitely a matter of pride for the actor to have studied in one of India’s finest acting schools which produced such big stars.

On the work front, Ram Charan has two high-budget project films titled, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR,) and Acharya this year. With these two highly anticipated films in his pocket, Ram Charan is currently the busiest actor in town. In RRR, Ram Charan is appearing in the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju alongside Jr NTR and he appears in the role of Siddha in Acharya sharing the screen space with his father, the Megastar Chiranjeevi.